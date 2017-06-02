Advertising

Singer Brandy Norwood was rushed to the hospital today after she fell into unconsciousness on a Delta flight from LAX to NYC, according to a report from TMZ.com.

While little information is currently known, TMZ reports that Brandy became unconscious before the plane pulled out of the gate and paramedics rushed to the scene.

Brandy was removed from the plane by paramedics and regained consciousness while being treated on the jetway.

TMZ further reports that "Brandy was stable and taken to the hospital."

Update: According to the Associated Press, Brandy was released from the hospital today, with her publicist, Courtney Barnes, explaining that the singer’s schedule, including touring and recording new music, were to blame for her passing out.

Her publicist further explained that Brandy has taken 10 long flights and was recording music late the evening before she arrived for a 5:45 a.m. flight today.

According to her rep’s statement: "The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days."

