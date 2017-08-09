Advertising

It's been 11 months since Angelina Jolie announced she was filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, her partner of 12 years and the father of their six children. But despite some initial bad blood, the couple are now planning to co-parent their kids, and interestingly enough, Jolie hasn't made any further steps towards having the divorce finalized. It's almost enough to make some people believe that maybe they're not actually going to go through with the divorce at all.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that Pitt and Jolie's divorce is "in limbo." A source allegedly revealed to them that Jolie is "second-guessing" her decision. "The divorce is off," the source said. "They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.”



After the initial announcement of the divorce, one insider claims that Jolie was so sick of years of fighting with Pitt that people in Jolie's inner circle were "running a smear campaign" against Pitt.

But things seem to have changed (or just gone back to how they were), because the source told Us, "She's still so in love with him."

Jolie's supposed change of heart could also have something to do with Pitt's decision to get sober. According to the source, "He got sober to try and win her back. He knew he had a problem that he had to take care of. And that's all she ever wanted."



So now that everything has calmed down and almost a year has gone by, the source says, “Everyone thinks they are going to get back together. It wouldn’t be surprising if they announced that they’re calling it off and trying to work things out.”

Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris just announced their split on Tuesday, and we could really use some sign that love isn't dead forever, and that long-term couples can make things work. Please, guys, get back together. DO THIS FOR US.

