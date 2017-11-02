Cringeworthy video of Brett Ratner and his ex Serena Williams goes viral after sexual assault allegations.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times released a report of six women accusing Hollywood director-producer Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct. Warner Brothers has dropped his $450 million deal in the wake of the allegations.

Among the accusers is actor and action star Olivia Munn. According to the LA Times:

Olivia Munn said that while visiting the set of the 2004 Ratner-directed “After the Sunset” when she was still an aspiring actress, he masturbated in front of her in his trailer when she went to deliver a meal. Munn wrote about the incident in her 2010 collection of essays without naming Ratner. On a television show a year later, Ratner identified himself as the director, and claimed that he had “banged” her, something he later said was not true. The same year her book was published, Munn ran into Ratner at a party thrown by Creative Artists Agency and he boasted of ejaculating on magazine covers featuring her image, she told The Times.

On Thursday, a clip of Ratner arguing and acting inappropriately with his then-girlfriend Serena Williams is making the rounds online.

The clip comes from Serena and Venus Williams's 2005 reality show, "Venus and Serena: For Real."

In the short, 90-second clip, Ratner and Serena are arguing about their long-distance relationship, and he heckles Venus during the tennis match with "Sexy legs!"

Ratner keeps touching Serena as she asks her to stop so she could focus on watching the tennis, but Ratner persists, and says, "Give me some love. Show me that you care." She keeps trying to shrug him off, but he keeps moving in.