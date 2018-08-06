Woman finds old Spice Girls concert pic, realizes she posed with 11-year-old Blake Lively.

Most girls who grew up in the '90s went through a pretty hardcore Spice Girls phase, and Blake Lively was no different.

On Sunday, Twitter user Bria Madrid (@briamadrid) discovered this old photo taken at her first concert. The year was 1997, and Bria, who was five, was seeing the Spice Girls perform.

And it just so happens that an 11-year-old Blake Lively was also in the audience that night, and came to the concert completely decked out in Baby Spice cosplay. Bria snapped a picture with her, not knowing that the pre-teen in the shockingly-tall platform sneakers would eventually be an A-list star.

Fast forward 21 years, and Madrid found the photograph and shared it on Twitter:

Found a picture when I was 5 at my first concert. #SpiceGirls and took a picture with a girl dressed up as Baby Spice who I just realized now was @blakelively pic.twitter.com/GN6AW9fg0e — Bria Madrid (@briamadrid) August 4, 2018

It went viral, and eventually caught the attention of Lively herself:

My secret is out... https://t.co/mFnEucJyHb — Blake Lively (@blakelively) August 4, 2018

But things came even more full circle from there.

Lively not only retweeted the picture, but she also posted it to her Instagram page with this caption:

Pretending to be someone else... since 1997 (Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton)

And yes, Emma Bunton, a.k.a. BABY FREAKING SPICE, responded!