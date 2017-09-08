Advertising

Brian Austin Green is totally shutting down the people who think his four-year-old son Noah should not be wearing a dress.

The dress-drama all started when Megan Fox, who is married to Green, uploaded this montage of photographs to Instagram back in July. Their son Noah can be seen in the Polaroid on the top left, rocking a dress from the Disney movie Frozen. Most people were cool about it, but some jerks were upset to see a little boy wearing "girl's clothes."

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

"It is not okay for a boy to walk around in their mother's heels. Just like it's NOT okay for a child to be disrespectful. So again that's when it's the parent's job to instruct the child in the RIGHT way," commented one adult human. "I don't think so... What kind of boy is dressing like a girl..." wrote another.

I miss being young :) A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@arent_you_that_guy) on Nov 16, 2016 at 7:57pm PST

But Brian Austin Green shut down the haters real quick when he spoke about his son's clothing choices in an interview with Hollywood Pipeline’s Straight from the Source back in August. When host Dax Holt asked about the backlash he and Fox received for allowing Noah to wear a dress, this is what he said:

"My son, he’s 4," the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor told Holt. "I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. He’s four and if he wants to wear it then he wears it."

"And it’s dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever,” Green continued. "It’s his life, they’re not my clothes. … I feel like at 4 at 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him."

And Megan Fox definitely echoes her husbands sentiments when it comes to raising their four young sons. When she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year, she explained that she grew up in a strict religious household – a lifestyle that she has since distanced herself from. "Noah wears dresses so there are no rules," Fox told Kimmel. "You can be whatever you want to be in my house."

