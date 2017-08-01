Advertising

Brie Larson has stumbled upon viral fame once again. The actress learned just how fast internet rumors can spread when she inadvertently caused a stir about the casting of an upcoming Star Wars movie.

On Monday, Larson attended a screening of her new film, The Glass Castle, which she co-stars in with Woody Harrelson. As many Star Wars fans know, Harrelson is set to appear in the Star Wars film that tells the story of Han Solo, set to be released next year. Some of his castmates from that movie attended the screening to support him.

Larson, as anyone in her position would do, jumped at the chance to take photos with the Star Wars cast and post them to Twitter. The actors in Larson's photos included Harrelson, Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and much to everyone's surprise, Danny DeVito.

I MET THE CAST OF STAR WARS. THEY WATCHED @GlassCastleFilm. THIS IS FINE. pic.twitter.com/1sLJxyF6PW — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 31, 2017

Uh... what?! Naturally, DeVito's presence in Larson's photos sent people scouring the internet to find out if he'd been secretly cast in the upcoming Han Solo film, which is set to be released next year. People on Twitter were kind of freaking out.

IS DEVITO IN STAR WARS PLZ RESPOND THIS IS IMPORTANT — Andy Webb (@Webbslinger) July 31, 2017

Okay but like... how great would it be if DeVito was the young Han Solo though? — Daniel Gallegos (@BeanWalrus) August 1, 2017

is DANNY DEVITO in Glass Castle or STAR WARS or BOTH????! — BRĪĪĪ BĒLŪKHĀ 🌀 (@BRIANBELUKHA) July 31, 2017

Is Danny Devito in the new Star Wars?! — Jordan Ross (@jordanrosstv) July 31, 2017

Larson got so many of these tweets, in fact, that she later had to clarify that Danny DeVito will not be appearing in the Han Solo movie.

Danny Devito is not in Star Wars. He was a fan girl with me. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 31, 2017

While this whole accidental rumor is pretty hilarious, we're actually kind of bummed that Danny DeVito won't be starring as, oh, we don't know, Han Solo's kooky uncle (or something like that) in the next movie. Ah, well. Perhaps next time.

