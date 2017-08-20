Advertising

Britney Spears' residency concert in Las Vegas is winding down, and with her last concerts on the horizon, she apparently has a few things to get off her chest.

Deviating from her usual scripted performance, Spears addressed the audience on Saturday before adding in a cover of Bonnie Raitt's 'Something to Talk About.'

In her pre-song speech, she addressed the media, and seemingly hinted at the violence in Charlottesville before pivoting to speak about her own experience dealing with the tabloids. Is it possible that Britney Spears just evoked "fake news?"

"I've been doing a lot of thinking lately, right? This morning I woke up… looked at the news, lot of things going on in the world and stuff," she said. "One minute they tear you down, and that's really horrible, and the next minute you're on top of the world, but I've never really spoke about it. I'm a Southern girl, I'm from Louisiana. I'm from the South, and I like to keep it real, so I just want to make sure I keep having you motherfuckers something to talk about."

While we promised a long time ago not to use Britney Spears as a political oracle, it's a little disheartening to hear her conflate these issues — and to say "I'm a Southern girl" without mentioning the tensions directly. But maybe we're just being paranoid, and she just wanted to sing a favorite song love before her concert series ends?

Watch the full cover below, and you be the judge:

