Britney Spears' new gym selfie may make you feel even more out of shape than usual.

Good morning, Britney Spears is buff now.

Well, she was never not buff, but now she's as Buffy as a vampire slayer.

Spears has presumably been to the gym, where she lived up to her lyrics in "Work B**ch" and was worked, b**ch. Her abs look like abs, and her muscles are all muscle-y.

🌺🍎🌺🍎 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

The face says "playful! no big deal, lol!" but the body says "I TAKE FITNESS VERY SERIOUSLY."

Spears's Instagram has been an absolute delight lately, because when she's not working out, she's either being an embarrassing mom pretending to be a dog on Snapchat...

😳😳😳😳 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

...or has recently branched out into a "C L A S S I C M O O D," making romantic music videos to Beethoven's "Für Elise," as one does.