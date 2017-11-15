Britney Spears' new gym selfie may make you feel even more out of shape than usual.

Orli Matlow
Nov 15, 2017@3:06 PM
Good morning, Britney Spears is buff now.

Well, she was never not buff, but now she's as Buffy as a vampire slayer.

Spears has presumably been to the gym, where she lived up to her lyrics in "Work B**ch" and was worked, b**ch. Her abs look like abs, and her muscles are all muscle-y.

🌺🍎🌺🍎

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

The face says "playful! no big deal, lol!" but the body says "I TAKE FITNESS VERY SERIOUSLY."

Spears's Instagram has been an absolute delight lately, because when she's not working out, she's either being an embarrassing mom pretending to be a dog on Snapchat...

😳😳😳😳

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

...or has recently branched out into a "C L A S S I C M O O D," making romantic music videos to Beethoven's "Für Elise," as one does.

🎹🎻🌹C L A S S I C  M O O D 🌹🎻🎹 with @samasghari #mylove

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

She's also a painter now, experimenting with watercolors. A painting of her's recently sold for $10,000, with proceeds going to victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

A gorgeous composition for the home.

Singer, actor, dancer, painter, buff person: Britney Spears is a Renaissance Woman.

