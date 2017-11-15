Britney Spears' new gym selfie may make you feel even more out of shape than usual.

Good morning, Britney Spears is buff now.
Well, she was never not buff, but now she's as Buffy as a vampire slayer.
Spears has presumably been to the gym, where she lived up to her lyrics in "Work B**ch" and was worked, b**ch. Her abs look like abs, and her muscles are all muscle-y.
The face says "playful! no big deal, lol!" but the body says "I TAKE FITNESS VERY SERIOUSLY."
Spears's Instagram has been an absolute delight lately, because when she's not working out, she's either being an embarrassing mom pretending to be a dog on Snapchat...
...or has recently branched out into a "C L A S S I C M O O D," making romantic music videos to Beethoven's "Für Elise," as one does.
She's also a painter now, experimenting with watercolors. A painting of her's recently sold for $10,000, with proceeds going to victims of the Las Vegas shooting.
A gorgeous composition for the home.
Singer, actor, dancer, painter, buff person: Britney Spears is a Renaissance Woman.