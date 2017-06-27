Entertainment > Celebrities
Britney Spears Lip Sync Rumors Shot Down
Britney Spears is forever being accused of lip syncing and she’s not too happy about it.
In a recent interview, Britney was asked if she sings live at her concerts and she finally had the opportunity to set the record straight.
Britney answered, “I'm glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny.” She added, “A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback."
Exclusive: Britney in a new interview for the Israeli TV about her playback issue! pic.twitter.com/19NKnnRgH0— Britney In Israel (@Stan4Godney) June 27, 2017
Brit further noted: "It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?"
