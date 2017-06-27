Advertising

Britney Spears is forever being accused of lip syncing and she’s not too happy about it.

In a recent interview, Britney was asked if she sings live at her concerts and she finally had the opportunity to set the record straight.

Britney answered, “I'm glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny.” She added, “A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback."

Exclusive: Britney in a new interview for the Israeli TV about her playback issue! pic.twitter.com/19NKnnRgH0 — Britney In Israel (@Stan4Godney) June 27, 2017

Brit further noted: "It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?"

Tel Aviv here I come!! Can't wait to take the stage at Park Hayarkon on July 3rd! Hey @guypines, see you there!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

