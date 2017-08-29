Advertising

We're all familiar with pop star and workout queen, Britney Spears.

My favorite dress 🎀💜👠👠👠❤️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

We're used to seeing Britney all made up and looking fierce, but even she can't be glamorous all the time. On Monday, she shared a series of almost makeup-free selfies (minus the "leftover mascara") on Instagram, showing fans "the real unglammed" her.

On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me… so nice to meet all of you!! 😂 I call this my morning coffee at home look ☕️ #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye... 😂😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

"On days where I don't get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me... so nice to meet all of you!!" Britney captioned the photos. "I call this my morning coffee at home look. #NoMakeupMonday if you don't count the leftover mascara under my right eye..."

We don't know about you, but we think she still looks pretty flawless. You go, Brit!

