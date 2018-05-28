Britney Spears celebrated Memorial Day like she celebrates every day—in a bikini.

Britney Spears sent some Memorial Day love out to her fans the only way she knows how—by posting a sexy bikini Instagram. It might not have anything to do with the holiday itself, but the 111,000 people who liked the post aren't complaining.

Just chillaxing 🕶 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 29, 2016 at 9:22pm PDT

In case you're not up to date on what's going on with Spears these days, she's basically living her best life. She's had a standing gig in Vegas, has a great relationship with her kids, and as far as she's concerned, men can suck her toe.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 30, 2016 at 9:59am PDT

You said it, sister.