Britney Spears has branched out into painting and the results are, well, interesting.

Britney Spears is pulling a George W. Bush and getting into painting. Much like Dubya's portraits of puppies and the Dalai Lama, Spears is also tackling a favorite subject: pretty pink flowers.

Last month, she shared an Instagram video of her painting in action. "Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! ??????‍?????????????," she wrote. Picture all those emojis combined into a work of art, and that's what she painted.

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

This week, Spears auctioned off her masterwork. Robin Leach paid $10,000 for the piece — a number that's possible to stomach when you learn it was sold to benefit victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to ... himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas A post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

As Vice reports, Spears spoke at the auction about her choice to turn a profit on her new hobby. "I'm so proud to call Vegas my second home and I'm pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show, she said. "The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it's in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity—I love you Vegas." I love you Vegas, and I love you Britney.