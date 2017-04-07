Advertising

Gang, we've been over this: Britney Spears can pretty much pull off any outfit she wants. Yes, even a swimsuit top at the gym.

Spears posted a video to Instagram of her workout on Wednesday. Instead of traditional gym attire, she opted to wear a bikini top for her training session. (She can do that because, as mentioned above, she's Britney Spears.)

"Training keeps me motivated and inspired..." Spears captioned the video, "but I'd rather be dancing."

Fans were a little more preoccupied with her choice to work out in a bikini, though. They made their feelings known in the comments.

You know what? Support the workout bikini or not, Britney Spears is going to do what she wants.

