Here is something that probably won't surprise you at all: Brooke Shields told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that back in the '90s, Donald Trump used a very, very bad pick up line to try to get her to go on a date with him.

Check it out below:

"I was on location doing a movie and he called me right after he'd gotten a divorce," Shields told Cohen. "And he said, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it.'"

The people would love it? Donald, you have proven time and time again that you have no idea what the people would love.

Luckily, the two never actually went on a date. And judging by that emphatic 'YUCK' Shields let out at the mention of Trump's name, she probably thanks her younger self for making the right call.

Here are some horrible, cliché pick up lines that would have been better than the one Donald Trump used:

1. I’d better get a library card, because I’m checking you out!

2. Do you have any raisins? Well, then how about a date?

3. I hope you know CPR, because you take my breath away.

4. Do you have a map? Because I just keep on getting lost in your eyes.

5. I’m automatically attracted to beautiful women — I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything! Grab 'em by the pussy.

Wait, oops! Not that last one. Although it does sound vaguely familiar...

