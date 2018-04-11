Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Moretz shade each other on Instagram amidst alleged cheating scandal.

You may remember Chloë Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham from when they were famous kids, but now they're all grown up and cheating on each other! Aw!

The pair have been on-again, off-again for about two years now, but it is safe to say that as of right now, the two are definitely not dating.

On Saturday, Beckham was spotted kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood in a tattoo parlor in Los Angeles.

Brooklyn Beckham was seen packing on the PDA with model Lexi Wood: https://t.co/XnXQEzFmlN — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 8, 2018

At the time, people assumed that Moretz and Beckham were still an item. After all, this was only a month after the two posted lovey-dovey Instagrams of each other.

Now people are wondering if the two split or if Beckham cheated on Moretz. Well, judging by these shady Instagram posts...we suspect the latter.

On Tuesday, Moretz posted this to her Instagram story:

Instagram

Surprise! The song, in case you didn't already know, is about a cheating.