Brooklyn Beckham got a romantic tattoo in a painful place because love hurts.

Brooklyn Beckham is taking after his dad, David Beckham, in the ink department. The 18-year-old got a new tattoo from celebrity tattoo artist (and possible Steely Dan fan) Dr. Woo, who posted the freshie to Instagram.

Fun one for BB 👼🏼🏹 thankz bud @brooklynbeckham A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:17pm PST

The tattoo is a medium-sized Cherub, complete with bow and arrow, on his chest, right below where his heart is. Awww.

Love can hurt but what definitely hurts is getting your chest tattooed. But what's a little pain when he can sport a beautiful illustration like this for the rest of his life? (Or at least until he gets old and the tattoo blurs and fades.)

This isn't Beckham's only tattoo, as you can sort of tell from the picture. He's got the number "seven" spelled out on his wrist (most likely in honor of his father's soccer number).

He's also got the same Native American tattoo his father has, which went over about as well as it did when his father got it.

And we are done x A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

And here are a few more, some of which were done by Dr. Woo (who has also tattooed the likes of Miley Cyrus and Cara Delevinge.