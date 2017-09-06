Advertising

This is turning out to the be the summer of the shaved head. Actor Kate Hudson shaved her head for a part in Sia's secret music project, next comedian Kathy Griffin did it to support her sister's battle with cancer, and then it was former One Direction-er Zayn Malik. Now we can add Brooklyn Beckham to the list of short-to-no-hair havers, because dude just shaved his normally floppy hair pretty drastically.

Well, if you're going to shave your head, summer's the time to do it.

Beckham posted an arty black-and-white Instagram on September 5 of his new look, and he looks even more like his father, soccer player David Beckham (perhaps you've heard of him?) than ever before. Now we just have to wait to see what his on-again/off-again/maybe on-again girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz thinks of young Beckham's new style.

