Brooklyn Beckham, son of soccer star David Beckham and Posh Spice, got a new tattoo to match the tattoo his dad has on his chest. And though the idea of matching father-son tats warms my ink-loving heart, this specific tattoo, a portrait of a Native American chief, is rubbing a lot of people the wrong way. Mainly because Brooklyn Beckham, who was born in the UK, is not Native American (and for the record, neither is his dad).

And we are done x A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

"And we are done x" wrote the 18-year-old in the caption.

Holy cultural appropriation Batman!

Thank you so much Mark x just like dads A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

I'd comment on a person who is not Native American (the Beckhams are actually British) getting a tattoo of a Native American tribal chief, but commenting is what Instagram commenters do best! So I'll let them take this one.

As many have pointed out, the tattoo is "a bit culturally insensitive."

(From now on I'm ending all of my disses with, "but go off I guess")

At least the pic sparked an interesting discussion about cultural appropriation.

And this person made a good point:

To be fair, not everyone finds the tattoo offensive. This person, who describes themselves as "real deal Native American" says it's "BADASS" and "art":

And a lot of people are just asking "BUT WHY???"

In his defense, maybe Brooklyn Beckham has a really, really good explanation for this tattoo that he hasn't shared with us yet. Brooklyn? We're waiting.

