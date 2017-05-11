Advertising

On Wednesday, soccer star David Beckham and his 18-year-old son Brooklyn hit the red carpet together for the London premiere of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. The two Beckhams looked laid back and casual (but still dashing as hell) at the star-studded event, prompting many to notice how much Brooklyn looks like his father.

Entertainment Tonight even called the two "look-alikes," but there is only one problem— Brookyln looks sooooo much more like his mother, Victoria Beckham, a.k.a Posh Spice.

This is his REAL "look-alike." Getty Images

I mean, come on.

He's definitely a Spice Boy. Getty Images

To me, it is obvious that Brooklyn is #twinning with his mom, not his dad. However, Entertainment Tonight seems to disagree, and writes:

Brooklyn, 18, looked nearly identical to his dad but definitely has his mother Victoria Beckham's fashion sense as he stepped out in a white T-shirt with rolled-up sleeves and pleated green slacks that he tucked into black boots.

So Brooklyn is definitely a chip off the old block, but which block? Are you #TeamDavid? #TeamVictoria? #TEAMBOTH?

...and once we figure that out, let's move on to Victoria and David's other kids, Harper, Cruz and Romeo.

A lot of Love for Daddy today ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #@HarperSeven photo by mummy A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 2, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

No matter which way you slice it, all the Beckhams are undeniably genetically blessed.

