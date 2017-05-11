On Wednesday, soccer star David Beckham and his 18-year-old son Brooklyn hit the red carpet together for the London premiere of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. The two Beckhams looked laid back and casual (but still dashing as hell) at the star-studded event, prompting many to notice how much Brooklyn looks like his father.
Entertainment Tonight even called the two "look-alikes," but there is only one problem— Brookyln looks sooooo much more like his mother, Victoria Beckham, a.k.a Posh Spice.
I mean, come on.
To me, it is obvious that Brooklyn is #twinning with his mom, not his dad. However, Entertainment Tonight seems to disagree, and writes:
Brooklyn, 18, looked nearly identical to his dad but definitely has his mother Victoria Beckham's fashion sense as he stepped out in a white T-shirt with rolled-up sleeves and pleated green slacks that he tucked into black boots.
So Brooklyn is definitely a chip off the old block, but which block? Are you #TeamDavid? #TeamVictoria? #TEAMBOTH?
...and once we figure that out, let's move on to Victoria and David's other kids, Harper, Cruz and Romeo.
No matter which way you slice it, all the Beckhams are undeniably genetically blessed.