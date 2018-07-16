The 10 most brutal quotes from the roast of Bruce Willis. We almost died hard laughing.

Actor Bruce Willis was the latest star to receive the Comedy Central Roast treatment, and his roasters definitely did not hold back.

Former co-stars Joseph Gorden Levitt and Cybill Shepherd delivered some of the most devastating burns of the evening, as did ex-wife Demi Moore, who made a surprise appearance.

Nothing was off limits, from Willis' career, to his relationships, to his baldness.

Here are the 10 most brutal roasts from the evening:

1. "Bruce Willis is what you get if you isolate the white part of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson." -Joseph Gordon-Levitt

2. "I look at our marriage like ‘The Sixth Sense.’ You were dead the whole time." -Demi Moore

3. "Hollywood wouldn’t be Hollywood if they didn’t reward a man for aging into mediocrity." -Cybill Shepherd

4. "Bruce can play anyone from an a**hole cop to an a**hole ex-cop" -Joseph Gordon-Levitt

5. "Our daughters are incredibly well-adjusted, considering two of them are half Bruce Willis." - Demi Moore