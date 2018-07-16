The 10 most brutal quotes from the roast of Bruce Willis. We almost died hard laughing.

Actor Bruce Willis was the latest star to receive the Comedy Central Roast treatment, and his roasters definitely did not hold back.
Former co-stars Joseph Gorden Levitt and Cybill Shepherd delivered some of the most devastating burns of the evening, as did ex-wife Demi Moore, who made a surprise appearance.
Nothing was off limits, from Willis' career, to his relationships, to his baldness.
Here are the 10 most brutal roasts from the evening:
1. "Bruce Willis is what you get if you isolate the white part of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson." -Joseph Gordon-Levitt
2. "I look at our marriage like ‘The Sixth Sense.’ You were dead the whole time." -Demi Moore
3. "Hollywood wouldn’t be Hollywood if they didn’t reward a man for aging into mediocrity." -Cybill Shepherd
4. "Bruce can play anyone from an a**hole cop to an a**hole ex-cop" -Joseph Gordon-Levitt
5. "Our daughters are incredibly well-adjusted, considering two of them are half Bruce Willis." - Demi Moore
6. "Bruce and I live in the same town of Bedford. He has a beautiful house and the interior design is amazing. He wanted everything inside to look mid-century modern, except his new wife." -Martha Stewart
7. "This is a real personal moment for me, to be here roasting my dead cousin’s second-favorite action star. You had an amazing action film career until Jason Statham started balding." -Nikki Glaser
8. "People wondered why our marriage came to an end. I think it's because some jealousy started to creep in. ... Bruce never got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did." -Demi Moore
9. "Bruce, we're going to have a good time tonight, but don't get too comfortable because later we're going to be replacing you with Ashton Kutcher." -Joseph Gordon-Levitt
10. “I can’t wait to see your next project, Die Hard 6: Natural Causes” - Jeff Ross
Of course, as is tradition, the roastee also got their moment to clapback, and Willis definitely had some zingers:
"Joseph played a younger me in Looper. He couldn’t pull it off. There is one actor who successfully played me. It was Demi Moore," quipped Willis.
He then said, "Cybill, it’s so great to be back on TV with you, honey, on another show starring me."
Comedy Central’s Roast of Bruce Willis is set to air on July 29th.