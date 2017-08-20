If you follow Bruno Mars on Twitter, you probably know that he is a big fan of making photo collages.
While we all thought this was just some fun art project he likes to partake in, it seems that our dear Bruno just didn't realize that it's possible to add more than one photo to a tweet. That is, until one of his fans pointed it out on Saturday.
Let me tell you, this information blew Bruno's mind.
He had no idea! Needless to say, Bruno's fans thought his lack of technological know-how was pretty hilarious.
One fan pointed out that this isn't the first time Bruno Mars has been behind on modern technology.
Overall, though, Bruno's Twitter followers wanted him to know that they were there for him in this, the moment where his entire world changed.
Look out for Bruno's new and improved four-photo tweets, coming soon to a Twitter feed near you.