Advertising

If you follow Bruno Mars on Twitter, you probably know that he is a big fan of making photo collages.

My collage skills are gettin pretty epic! Chi Town night 2 #24KMagicWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CoaARRjWfF — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) August 19, 2017

While we all thought this was just some fun art project he likes to partake in, it seems that our dear Bruno just didn't realize that it's possible to add more than one photo to a tweet. That is, until one of his fans pointed it out on Saturday.

Advertising

y'all wait until @brunomars learns he can add more than one pic in a tweet pic.twitter.com/vlDPDLdbDm — shauna ✨ (@nycdevotee93) August 19, 2017

Let me tell you, this information blew Bruno's mind.

He had no idea! Needless to say, Bruno's fans thought his lack of technological know-how was pretty hilarious.

bruno is shook im screaming he was so proud of his collage skills https://t.co/Txs9nSutkx — raya (@jaxandmiles) August 19, 2017

Advertising

Bruno the rest of the day: pic.twitter.com/BfVoYRjzBH — ~Mean & Good~ 😏 (@Oo_So_Zesty) August 19, 2017

😂😂😂 you have to keep up with technology Bruno!! — kathy 🇧🇪 (@Runaway_Baby1) August 19, 2017

One fan pointed out that this isn't the first time Bruno Mars has been behind on modern technology.

But.. .. this is B we talking about lol pic.twitter.com/WWca2YgCdh — 👑Lara Marie👑 (@LaraStewart13) August 19, 2017

Advertising

Overall, though, Bruno's Twitter followers wanted him to know that they were there for him in this, the moment where his entire world changed.

🤣🤣 it's ok B your fans are here to help — Dreeee 🌴 (@privateagntmars) August 19, 2017

Look out for Bruno's new and improved four-photo tweets, coming soon to a Twitter feed near you.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.