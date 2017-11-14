Bryan Cranston was asked if Hollywood sexual predators can return. His answer's disturbing.

Just over a month after allegations of sexual assault began steamrolling Harvey Weinstein out of Hollywood and only two weeks after the exile of Kevin Spacey, Breaking Bad actor and often delightful person Bryan Cranston offered his thoughts on the disgraced icons' future return to the spotlight.
After beginning the interview by saying "it's a good thing" that society has become "hypersensitive" to these issues and that it's a great thing that "it's being exposed," Cranston unfortunately kept going.
"Is there a way back for them, Bryan?" asked the interviewer. "Is there a way back for the Weinsteins and Spaceys of this world?"
"It would take time. It would take a society to forgive them. And it would take tremendous contrition on their part," Cranston told the BBC. "And a knowingness that they have a deeply rooted psychological, emotional problem and it takes years to mend that."
"If they were to show us that they put the work in and are truly sorry and making amends, and not defending their actions but asking for forgiveness, then maybe down the road there is room for that, maybe so."
"And then it would be up to us to determine case by case whether or not this person deserves a second chance."
"I think in the face of it, we should let that open," said Cranston, and if you're generous here you'll say he wasn't referring to Weinstein or Spacey specifically. "We shouldn't close it off and say: 'To hell with him, rot and go away from us for the rest of your life.' Let's not do that, let's be bigger than that."
"Let's leave it open for the few who can make it through that gauntlet of trouble and who have reclaimed their... respect for others. Maybe it's possible."
Cranston seems to enjoy making Twitter collectively scream recently, having offered a definitive "f*ck you" just a couple weeks ago to Trump critics who, in his words, say "I hope he fails" in reference to the president.
"Why would you want that?" asked Cranston. "So you can be right?"