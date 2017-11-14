Bryan Cranston was asked if Hollywood sexual predators can return. His answer's disturbing.

Just over a month after allegations of sexual assault began steamrolling Harvey Weinstein out of Hollywood and only two weeks after the exile of Kevin Spacey, Breaking Bad actor and often delightful person Bryan Cranston offered his thoughts on the disgraced icons' future return to the spotlight.

After beginning the interview by saying "it's a good thing" that society has become "hypersensitive" to these issues and that it's a great thing that "it's being exposed," Cranston unfortunately kept going.

"Is there a way back for them, Bryan?" asked the interviewer. "Is there a way back for the Weinsteins and Spaceys of this world?"

"It would take time. It would take a society to forgive them. And it would take tremendous contrition on their part," Cranston told the BBC. "And a knowingness that they have a deeply rooted psychological, emotional problem and it takes years to mend that."

"If they were to show us that they put the work in and are truly sorry and making amends, and not defending their actions but asking for forgiveness, then maybe down the road there is room for that, maybe so."