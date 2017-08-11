Advertising

We all know Bryan Cranston as a distinguished actor, but that doesn't mean he didn't get a little rowdy back in his hay day.

Cranston stopped by Conan on Thursday night, where he told a charming anecdote about the time he and his new bride got caught having sex on a train in Switzerland.

"My beautiful wife Robin and I, who celebrated our 28th anniversary recently, we were in Europe for our honeymoon and one of the parts of the trip was to go from Switzerland to Italy," Cranston began.

He explained that a travel agent had told them the trip involved a train ride that included a lot of long tunnels, where it would be completely dark.

"The travel agent said, ‘By the way, the third tunnel is 50 minutes long. It’s traditional for honeymooners to take advantage of that time," Cranston said with a mischievous grin on his face. "I said, 'capisce.'"

Naturally, when they got to the third tunnel, Cranston and his wife started to get a little cozy. But, it seems the tunnel wasn't quite as long as they were expecting.

"We’re reclining, going, and we’re enjoying our love making," Cranston recalled, laughing. "Within a short period of time, I start seeing the features of my beautiful wife’s face, and I’m thinking my eyes are getting acclimated to this. Within seconds, wham, we’re out in broad daylight."

Not only were they in broad daylight, but they were behind a transparent barrier so that everyone on the train could witness their love. LOL.

"And my gorgeous wife says to me those three words you always want to hear, ‘Get off me,’" Cranston concluded.

You know, even if it was mortifying at the time, they got a pretty funny story out of it.

