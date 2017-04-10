Advertising

You guys, the "craziest thing" happened to Busy Philipps early Sunday morning when she was trying to get home in an Uber. You'll never believe it! Unless you've ever taken a ride-share service, in which case you'll probably believe it. Because things get weird when you share a ride with strangers.

The Dawson's Creek actress shared an Instagram photo taken "seconds before I was almost murdered by a random dude in an Uber."

Seconds before I was almost murdered by a random dude in an Uber... (You can watch my story for more info..) A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

She also detailed her response to the incident in an epic 50-video Instagram story.

Philipps, 37, and her husband, Marc Silverstein, were leaving a restaurant early in the morning on Sunday so they ordered a single Uber—not an Uber pool/ride-share, she explained in the story. When a driver in an SUV pulled up, they got inside, but she said she immediately felt something was off. Here's what happened next, she explained:

I say [to Marc], 'What's going on, are we about to get murdered?' A man that we didn't know existed in the back seat pops up...and he was like, 'I promise that's not going to happen.' It was very creepy the way he chose to say it, even though he wasn't going to murder us, he made it seem like he might.

After that, Phillips said she started screaming: "I'm not going to be killed today! I will not fucking be killed today!...No! You cannot kill us! Fuck no!"

She said they both then jumped out of the car, but decided not to contact police.

"People think that I should've called the police maybe, but I feel like...we're in L.A., guys. It would have taken them easily an hour to get there," said Philipps. "Also, what are my charges? 'There was a creepy guy?' I don't think that's illegal." Seconds after she was not murdered by a random dude in an Uber. E! Online Her husband described the incident as the "weirdest thing" that's ever happened to him. And Philipps said she's "done with Uber. Never again. Never again!" She added: "that was legitimately the scariest, weirdest, worst thing that's ever happened in a car situation for me." I'm sorry this happened to them. But also, anyone who takes ride-shares on the reg knows that creepy strangers are basically part of the package. Welcome to being a plebeian for a few seconds, Busy Philipps. No, it's not fun. https://giphy.com/gifs/NC5xekWaZByPS

