Advertising

Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, isn’t sitting well with anyone in the Kardashian/Jenner family.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans got a first-hand look at just how upsetting Caitlyn’s book has been to Kris Jenner and her family.

We got a hint that some issues were swirling when Kim Kardashian recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to admit: “My heart breaks for my mom, you know, because I feel like she’s been through so much and [Jenner is] promoting this book and she’s saying all these things."

Advertising

She added at the time: “I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

But back to KUWTK, when Kris Jenner asked Kim to read the book and give her take on the content...

Kim’s always got her mama’s back. 💪 Watch #KUWTK SUNDAY at 9|8c, only on E! A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

It's clear that Kim is fiercely protective of her mom, saying: “Mom’s obviously upset about it so...if those are your feelings, those are your feelings, but mom feels a certain way about you and she has the right...Talk bad about my mom, I come for you.”

Advertising

Caitlyn defended the book, however, explaining, “This book, it’s my story,” adding, “Everybody has stuff in life that they have to deal with and this was my stuff and this is how I dealt with it.”

The 👏 fam 👏 is 👏 not 👏 happy. Don’t miss #KUWTK TOMORROW at 9|8c, only on E! A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Kim wasn’t impressed with Caitlyn’s story, which included referring to herself as a “punching bag” when she was married to Kris and accusing her ex-wife of “hoarding” money.

Advertising

Kim noted: “If you turn on my mom and you continue to bash us, I cant — even for the sake of my sisters — spend time with someone who doesn’t care about my mother.”

It sounds like the family relationships are very tense following Caitlyn’s memoir, with daughter Kendall Jenner also weighing in on Cait’s book, saying, “And then she goes around dissing the Kardashians...those are the kids that you raised. If you have a problem with them, you raised them...that makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason.”

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.