People are furious at Caitlyn Jenner for 'horrible' Instagram posts about Malibu fires.

About a month ago, parts of California were decimated by terrible wildfires, including Malibu, an affluent area near LA that is home to many rich and famous folks. Over the past month, many celebrities have been using social media to share how the fires affected them.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lost their home.
So did Gerard Butler.
Caitlyn Jenner lives in Malibu, but she was fortunate to not be affected by the tragedy. That however has not stopped her from sharing on social media about how the fire impacted her. About a week ago, she posted this photo, which some people found a little insensitive given the timing.
"So thankful I have a house to clean up after the devastating fires," she wrote in the caption.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with showing gratitude. But at least one person thought the comment came off as "horrible" and highlighted her enormous privilege.
Clearly she didn't get the memo however. Because Jenner returned to Instagram again yesterday to remind her followers for the second time that she still has a house. Nah nah nah nah nah!
"This is the reason we live in Malibu," she wrote. "So lucky our home made it. We are praying for everyone's quick recovery #blessed"
At least this time she remembered that some people DID lose their house and she was kind enough to pray for them. But people are still not impressed and are piling on in the comments to chastise her for the tone and timing of her message.
But not everyone thinks she's the Devil incarnate. Some fans complimented her good luck and sent their support.
And others came to her defense, arguing there's a difference between feeling blessed and straight up bragging.
I will say, in Caitlyn's defense, her Instagram comments section is such a garbage fire of transphobic hatred, I can't really blame her for being this excited about having a house with four walls and a roof to keep her safe. In the meantime, she could do us all a favor including herself if she just logged out of Instagram for a while. A long while.