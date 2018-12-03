People are furious at Caitlyn Jenner for 'horrible' Instagram posts about Malibu fires.

Advertising

"So thankful I have a house to clean up after the devastating fires," she wrote in the caption. Of course, there's nothing wrong with showing gratitude. But at least one person thought the comment came off as "horrible" and highlighted her enormous privilege. Instagram Clearly she didn't get the memo however. Because Jenner returned to Instagram again yesterday to remind her followers for the second time that she still has a house. Nah nah nah nah nah!

View this post on Instagram This is the reason we live in Malibu. So lucky our home made it. We are praying for everyone’s quick recovery #blessed A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Dec 2, 2018 at 4:53pm PST "This is the reason we live in Malibu," she wrote. "So lucky our home made it. We are praying for everyone's quick recovery #blessed" At least this time she remembered that some people DID lose their house and she was kind enough to pray for them. But people are still not impressed and are piling on in the comments to chastise her for the tone and timing of her message.

But not everyone thinks she's the Devil incarnate. Some fans complimented her good luck and sent their support.

And others came to her defense, arguing there's a difference between feeling blessed and straight up bragging. I will say, in Caitlyn's defense, her Instagram comments section is such a garbage fire of transphobic hatred, I can't really blame her for being this excited about having a house with four walls and a roof to keep her safe. In the meantime, she could do us all a favor including herself if she just logged out of Instagram for a while. A long while.