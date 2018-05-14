Caitlyn Jenner snubs two daughters in since-deleted Mother's Day post. People have questions.

Caitlyn Jenner must have had conflicted feelings about Mother's Day. On Mother's Day, she posted, and then later deleted, an Instagram post saying she was "blessed" to have "so many amazing moms" in her life.
However, it's true that a lot of the mothers she used to be really close to (Kris Jenner and Kris' three daughters Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian) are not currently in her life, due in large part to claims Caitlyn made in her autobiography.
The Instagram post Jenner shared included four pictures. The first two were never-before-seen pics of her daughter, Kylie Jenner, who just recently became a mom (to baby Stormi with rapper Travis Scott).
That's not surprising, but what is surprising is that the other two moms she included in the post were Kim Kardashian and ex-wife, Kris Jenner, given their feud.
Here's another weird thing — why would she leave out the other two Kardashian girls, Khloé and Kourtney, both of whom are moms? Did she just not have any pictures of those women with their babies on her phone, or was the slight intentional?
But before anyone could finish reading into the situation, Jenner deleted the whole post! So who knows. Was that Jenner's attempt at a reconciliation? And if s, was that reconciliation just shut down hard? Also, did Kylie get mad that Caitlyn included pictures she herself hadn't chosen? And really, what was up with snubbing Kourtney and Khloé. So many questions, so few answers!