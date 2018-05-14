Caitlyn Jenner snubs two daughters in since-deleted Mother's Day post. People have questions.

Caitlyn Jenner must have had conflicted feelings about Mother's Day. On Mother's Day, she posted, and then later deleted, an Instagram post saying she was "blessed" to have "so many amazing moms" in her life.

However, it's true that a lot of the mothers she used to be really close to (Kris Jenner and Kris' three daughters Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian) are not currently in her life, due in large part to claims Caitlyn made in her autobiography.

The Instagram post Jenner shared included four pictures. The first two were never-before-seen pics of her daughter, Kylie Jenner, who just recently became a mom (to baby Stormi with rapper Travis Scott).

That's not surprising, but what is surprising is that the other two moms she included in the post were Kim Kardashian and ex-wife, Kris Jenner, given their feud.