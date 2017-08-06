Advertising

Less than a week after President Donald Trump threatened to ban transgender service members from the military, Caitlyn Jenner was spotted wearing a Trump-branded Make America Great Again hat.

Jenner supported Trump during the election, claiming that he would "be very good for women's issues." (Insert eye roll here.) But when he took a direct stand against the transgender community, it was the straw that broke Jenner's undying support. She expressed her rage on Twitter.

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

In a longer statement, Jenner explicitly and publicly revoked her support for Trump. "America’s 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you," she wrote.

Yet on Saturday, Jenner stepped out in one of the red MAGA hats that denote a Trump supporter from a mile away. She was photographed driving in her convertible, hair blowing in the wind, hat seemingly proudly displayed on her head.

Jenner claims that she didn't even notice she had chosen a MAGA hat at first. But when she stepped out to grab a coffee at Starbucks, she realized her mistake and swapped it out for a golf visor. Unfortunately for Jenner, it was too late, and paparazzi had already gotten the photo.

Jenner immediately phoned into TMZ to make a statement. “I apologize to all of the trans community,” said Jenner. “I made a mistake. I will never do it again and I’m getting rid of the hat.”

"What he's doing to our community is absolutely fucking awful," she said. To atone for her political sin, Jenner says she may even raffle off the hat, with the proceeds going to a transgender charity. How much would you pay to make sure she never, ever puts on MAGA gear again?

