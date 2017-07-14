Advertising

Caitlyn Jenner co-hosted The View on Thursday morning and of course she discussed her former stepson, Rob Kardashian, posting nudes of his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna. Not surprisingly, she said that Rob was "stupid for doing [that]," Page Six reports, and went on to explain, “… Guys, I know, I used to be over on that team, can be really stupid and do stupid things and you really have to — I’ve tried to warn my kids … pick your friends wisely.”

Caitlyn Jenner was married to Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, for more than 20 years (as Bruce Jenner). But she apparently doesn't have a very close relationship with her stepson Rob and has never met her stepgrandson. “I’ve never met Blac Chyna," she revealed to the co-hosts. "I’ve never met the kid [Dream Kardashian]. Rob and I haven’t had a serious conversation … in years."

Actor Mischa Barton was also a guest on The View on Thursday and discussed her ongoing revenge porn lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend. Both Barton and Chyna are represented by lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

