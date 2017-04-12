Advertising

Caitlyn Jenner reveals her take on the infamous O.J. Simpson trial in her upcoming memoir The Secrets of My Life (real creative title, Cait), according to RadarOnline.

Jenner alleges that Robert Kardashian, her then-wife Kris Jenner's ex-husband, knew that O.J. Simpson was guilty of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, but defended him anyway out of bro code and jealousy.

In the book excerpts obtained by RadarOnline, Kardashian allegedly told Jenner, “I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial."

While Robert Kardashian was part of the "Dream Team" that got Simpson acquitted in 1995, he was found responsible in a civil court two years later, awarding the victims' families $33.5 million for wrongful death.

“The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,” she writes.

Kris Jenner and Nicole Brown Simpsons were best friends, so Caitlyn Jenner knew O.J. Simpson well—and hated him before it was cool.

“He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them,” the Olympic gold medalist writes.

Caitlyn Jenner bluntly states, “I believe he got away with two savage murders,” and reveals that while Kris Jenner sided with her late friend, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian took their dad's side in the divorce murder trial.

“See, I told you he didn’t do it!” Kourtney apparently told Jenner on the day of the verdict.

According to RadarOnline:

Caitlyn claims she explained to her young stepdaughters that O.J. may not have been innocent — and forbid them from mentioning the accused murderer’s name in the house ever again.

Caitlyn Jenner also claims that Robert Kardashian not only defended O.J. because he was his BFF, but as a way to spite her after she married Kris.

“I wonder if it was his way of saying to her what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f—k you,” Caitlyn allegedly writes.

It's a shame that this wasn't covered on American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson.

Maybe Ryan Murphy will cover this dynamic in a season of Feud: Robert and Caitlyn.

