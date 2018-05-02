Caitlyn Jenner engaged to her 21-year-old girlfriend, new report claims.

All right, this is coming from the Mirror, so take it with a grain (or whole shaker) of salt, but they're reporting that Caitlyn Jenner, 68, is engaged to 21-year-old transgender student/model Sophia Hutchins.

According to the Mirror, Jenner has always maintained that she and Hutchins are "just friends," but now rumor has it the pair are living together and planning to get married "very soon." Sources told the publication that the wedding will be an "intimate" ceremony at Jenner's home in Malibu, California.

Sources also said that last year Jenner took Hutchins on a "romantic holiday" to Mexico.

So who is Sophia Hutchins? Well, she's a student at Pepperdine University, which is not far from Jenner's Malibu home. She's also an aspiring model. Hutchins claims that Jenner was the person who inspired her to transition.

Apparently their age difference isn't getting in the way of their relationship. Jenner's daughter, Kendall, is the same age as Hutchins, and her other daughter, Kylie, is even younger.