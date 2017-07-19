Advertising

It is with a heavy heart we must announce that Caitlyn Jenner is at it again.

It is public knowledge that Jenner, the world's most famous trans-woman, has some notoriously problematic views. She has bafflingly opposed gay marriage up until about four months ago, publicly supported Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, and joked about the assassination attempt on Steve Scalise by saying "liberals can't even shoot straight." But now the former Olympian has truly outdone herself with this uncalled for caption on a picture with Steven Tyler:

@iamstevent and I are working on our duet for Dude Looks Like a Lady. One of my favorite songs! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

For the record, Jenner's rep has confirmed that she is not working on a duet with Tyler (thank god), and that apparently this is just her idea of a witty caption.

Look, we love self deprecating humor, but actual trans activists have fought long and hard to break the dangerous "man in women's clothing" trope. Plus, this is the same "joke" that bullies and oppressors have used for years to diminish trans people, suggesting that trans-women are not "real" women. This joke is not at Caitlyn's own expense— it is at the expense of trans people everywhere. And transgender people are not a punch line, Cait.

"I've been laughed out of cafes and bars with this song @caitlynjenner," wrote one commenter. "This song is used as a form of transphobic abuse. So many have had it done to them like it was to me. Transwomen are not 'dudes'. We are women."

"You really think this caption is appropriate? It's really sad you're a poor role model for the LGBT community. You just don't get it," wrote another.

People are sick of your sh*t, Cait.

In a time when trans-women are commonly targeted, harassed and sometimes even murdered, we don't need Caitlyn Jenner's faux activism and bad jokes. We need her to put on her big girl pants and start using her privilege to elevate her community.

