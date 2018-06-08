Caitlyn Jenner's ex Linda just put her on blast for missing their son's wedding in shady Instagram post.

April Lavalle
Jun 08, 2018@12:57 PM
Caitlyn Jenner's ex Linda Thompson is not pleased that the former Olympian missed their son Brody's wedding.

Last weekend, the former The Hills star Brody Jenner wed his long-time girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, in a ceremony on Sumba island, just off the coast of Indonesia. And yes, in case you were wondering, Kaitlynn took Brody's last name, thus making her Kaitlynn Jenner.

Anyway, noticeably absent from the nuptials was Caitlyn Jenner (the one that was not the bride), who was too busy with a "work obligation" to show up.

Well, Thompson didn't take too kindly to this, and retaliated by throwing shade in the caption of this Instagram video she uploaded just days after the wedding:

This is the beautiful location where @brodyjenner & @kaitlynn got married! Yes, it’s on the other side of the world… But I would’ve gone to the moon and back to share in the joy of my darling son & his beautiful bride getting married! That’s what parents do! 😉🤗✈️💜🌏#tothemoonandback #immeasurablelove Repost @brodyjenner | #JennerIsland ・・・ “Just want to thank @nihisumba and all of the amazing staff for creating one of the most incredible and memorable experiences of my life. You guys truly deserve being the #1 resort in the world the past 2 years 🙌. Thanks to all my friends and family that came out to celebrate with @kaitlynn and I. Love you all ❤️❤️ Till next year!!” 🤙 #nihigram #jennerisland #nihisumba . 📽 @adamrikys

Brody's half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall, were also invited, but did not attend.

“We sent them an invite but we never heard back,” Brody told People. “I would have loved to have had them there.”

Brody told People that he was especially hurt by Caitlyn's absence, but not exactly surprised.

"It was a big disappointment, especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year," said Jenner. He then added, "But I’m pretty used to her doing that sort of thing."

