Caitlyn Jenner's ex Linda just put her on blast for missing their son's wedding in shady Instagram post.

Caitlyn Jenner's ex Linda Thompson is not pleased that the former Olympian missed their son Brody's wedding.

Last weekend, the former The Hills star Brody Jenner wed his long-time girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, in a ceremony on Sumba island, just off the coast of Indonesia. And yes, in case you were wondering, Kaitlynn took Brody's last name, thus making her Kaitlynn Jenner.

No kidding.

Anyway, noticeably absent from the nuptials was Caitlyn Jenner (the one that was not the bride), who was too busy with a "work obligation" to show up.

Well, Thompson didn't take too kindly to this, and retaliated by throwing shade in the caption of this Instagram video she uploaded just days after the wedding: