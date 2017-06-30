Advertising

We all remember that fateful day last summer when Calvin Harris went on a furious Twitter tirade against his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, which sparked a feud heard 'round the world. Now, almost exactly a year later, Harris admits he was wrong.

In case you missed it, Harris went off on Swift in a series of tweets last July after her rep confirmed that she had helped him write his hit single, "This Is What You Came For." Harris accused Swift of trying to make him look bad, and even took jabs at her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, who she began dating shortly after her split with Harris.

"I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do," Harris wrote. Yikes.

Anyway, soon Taylor Swift's sworn enemy Katy Perry (or are they friends again now? Frenemies?) got involved, and before we knew it Twitter was having a #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty. It was a whole big thing. Now, though, Calvin Harris says he regrets the way he handled it.

"It was completely the wrong instinct," Harris said in an interview with British GQ. "I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped."

Harris went on to say that since he's "not good at being a celebrity," having a high-profile romance end so publicly was difficult for him.

"It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself," Harris told GQ."When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I'm not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose."

Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure," he admits. "It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I'm a positive guy."

It's okay, Calvin, we've all been there. And hey, if it's any consolation, that Twitter feud was really fun for all of us to watch.

