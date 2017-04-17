Advertising

Model and actress Cara Delevingne is the latest celeb trading in her long hair for a super cute pixie cut. (Move over, Katy Perry.)

According to Us Weekly, Delevingne posted an Instagram story on Friday that showed several locks of her blonde hair all over the floor. Later that day, she revealed her brand new (pink!!) pixie cut.

I'm coming for you @lifeinayearmovie A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

"I'm coming for you, @lifeinayearmovie," the actress captioned the photo, revealing that she'd cut her hair for her upcoming 2018 film, Life In A Year.

Leave it to Cara Delevingne to not only rock a pixie cut, but a pink one at that.

