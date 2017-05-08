Advertising

Cara Delevingne's hairstyles have taken us on quite the emotional journey in the last month or so. First, she went for a pink pixie cut, then a completely shaved head, and now... a head tattoo?

Cara Delevingne showed up at Sunday night's MTV Movie and TV Awards with what appeared to be a tattooed design on the back of her head.

Don't freak out yet, though. It seems like the "tattoo" may not be a permanent one. Delevingne's long-time hairstylist, Mara Roszack, posted a photo of Delevingne's new design to Instagram.

I am in awe of this incredible creature. The beautiful #CaraDelevingne with a little head design drawn by me. Gotta check out this beautiful make up by @mollyrstern and styling @robzangardi & @marielwashere A post shared by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on May 7, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Advertising

"I am in awe of this incredible creature," Roszak wrote in the caption. "The beautiful #CaraDelevingne with a little head design drawn by me."

The design may only be temporary, but lately, so are Cara Delevingne's hairstyles. WHAT WILL SHE DO NEXT?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.