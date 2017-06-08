Advertising

Cara Delevingne proves yet again that she’s more than just a beautiful model and talented actress.

Cara took to her Instagram to post a truly inspirational collection of pics – a young fan who recreated the mode'/actress’ unique and gorgeous look at the recent Met Gala.

You may recall that Cara rocked her bald head (she shaved it for her role in the film Life in a Year) with a shimmery silver paint job decked out with sequins.

At the time, she posted a pic of her Met Gala look and explained on Instagram: “The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become. Beauty shouldn't be so easily defined. It is limitless.”

In another image she posted on Instagram, where she’s dressed more casually and is makeup-free, she shared this important message: “Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?”

For 8-year-old Brooklyn, Cara’s words inspired her in a deep way. Brooklyn has been battling Wilms’ tumor, a form of cancer. She required chemotherapy treatments and her hair fell out as a result, but Cara’s remarkable outlook and that amazing Met Gala look prompted Brooklyn to recreate it.

The Instagram photo of Brooklyn explained: "Brooklyn's first professional makeover!! Inspired by @caradelevingne If you can't have hair, have glitter and diamonds #glitter #diamond #cancersucks #cancer #childhoodcancerawareness #cancerawareness #brave #inspiration #beauty #makeup #love #caradelevingne #icon #idol #beautiful #wow."

Cara took notice and posted pics of Brooklyn on her Instagram account, writing: “Brooklyn MY HERO! #brooklynourhero #whoneedshair”

