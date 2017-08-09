Advertising

Cara Delevingne burst onto the scene as a gorgeous model, but she quickly jumped into acting gigs, and not tiny one-line roles, either. But how much do you really know about Cara's career and talents?

Here are five things you might not have known about Cara:

1. Cara's Big Modeling Break

Cara got her big break in modeling in 2012, when she was scouted by Burberry's Christopher Bailey while working in the office of fashion website Asos. After a successful few years of big time covers and runway shows, she appeared to quit modeling to pursue an acting career.

In 2016, however, she took to Twitter to clear things up, explaining: "I never said I was quitting modeling."

Advertising

I never said I was quitting modeling — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) April 1, 2016

I am so lucky for the work I get to do but I used to work to try and escape and just ended up completely exhausting myself. — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) April 1, 2016

I am focusing on filming and trying to learn how to not pick apart my every flaw. I am really good at that — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) April 1, 2016

2. She Sings! (And Plays Drums and Guitar!)

Okay, is there nothing Cara can't do? Her song "I Feel Everything" appears on the Valerian soundtrack, between songs by David Bowie and Bob Marley, which she told USA Today: "In between those two names, I don't even think that's real."

Advertising

The song, she explained, is about "when you fall in love, everything is raw and you feel everything for the first time." She released a video for the song as well:

3. Cara's Movie Resume Is Short, But Impressive

Cara may not have a lot of film credits on her resume, but the projects Cara has done are super impressive. Her first minor role was in Anna Karenina, followed by major roles in films such as Paper Towns, Pan, Suicide Squad, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Advertising

4. She's Super Busy

Cara's film career is on the rise, it seems. She finished filming Life in a Year, the role for which she shaved her head, in which she plays a terminally ill woman opposite Jaden Smith. She'll also be seen in Tulip Fever with her Valerian co-star Dane DeHaan soon, in which she stars as a 17th century prostitute.

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 19, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

5. Cara Trademarked Her Name

Cara confirmed the rumor about trademarking her name, telling Interview Magazine: "I did trademark by name! Because people try to steal that shit, and I can't be bothered to pay money to people like that."

Advertising

She added: "I mean, I'm really interested in doing my own onesie line or making some sort of...I have really good ideas. There's a lot I want to do. Maybe a line of—I don't know—toothbrushes, anything ...Who the hell knows? I've got ideas. I used to want to invent things. That's all I'd do, invent stuff."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.