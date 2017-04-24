Advertising

WELL. April has been quite a big month for Cara Delevingne's hair.

It was just last week that the supermodel-slash-actress debuted a brand new (very adorable) pink pixie cut, seen below.

I'm coming for you @lifeinayearmovie A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Well now, Delevingne has taken an even bigger plunge. On Sunday, Delevingne posted this photo to her Instagram story, foreshadowing the hair change to come.

I know what you're thinking. "Wait a minute, did she...?"

YES, DEAR READER, SHE DID. Cara Delevingne has completely shaved her head. Photos of her new look started surfacing on Monday.

ANZAC day today. #wewillrememberthem @caradelevingne #cara #caradelevingne #f4f #valerian #puma #chanel A post shared by remember kids (@caradelekachow) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Delevingne is currently shooting her new movie, A Year In The Life, in which she plays a dying teenager. So it's totally possible that her brand new shaved head has something to do with that role.

(Either that or she just wanted a shorter hairstyle for Spring.)

CANDIDS finally #CaraDelevingne A post shared by UPDATES + more (@carashotline) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Of course, she still looks totally gorgeous. And unlike her hair, Cara Delevingne's amazing brows are still intact. Thank goodness.

