WELL. April has been quite a big month for Cara Delevingne's hair.
It was just last week that the supermodel-slash-actress debuted a brand new (very adorable) pink pixie cut, seen below.
Well now, Delevingne has taken an even bigger plunge. On Sunday, Delevingne posted this photo to her Instagram story, foreshadowing the hair change to come.
I know what you're thinking. "Wait a minute, did she...?"
YES, DEAR READER, SHE DID. Cara Delevingne has completely shaved her head. Photos of her new look started surfacing on Monday.
Delevingne is currently shooting her new movie, A Year In The Life, in which she plays a dying teenager. So it's totally possible that her brand new shaved head has something to do with that role.
(Either that or she just wanted a shorter hairstyle for Spring.)
Of course, she still looks totally gorgeous. And unlike her hair, Cara Delevingne's amazing brows are still intact. Thank goodness.