Cara Delevingne accidentally showed off a bit too much breast in a recent Instagram video - like, nipple and all! Needless to say, the video was later deleted, but not before many people got a peek at the topless actress/model.
In the video, Cara appeared topless, making a variety of faces, with her left breast visible. Perhaps she didn’t realize she got that much of herself in the shot?
Shrug. Moving on, we suppose. But then again, let's not forget this 2016 video with British Vogue, titled, "Cara on Cara: Why Can't I Show My Nipples on Instagram?"
In the video, she interviews herself, asking: "If Instagram was a person, what would you say to her/him?" Her response? "Why can't I show my nipples on you?"
Cara is currently enjoying some downtime after the press tour for her new movie Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets.