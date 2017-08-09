Advertising

Cara Delevingne accidentally showed off a bit too much breast in a recent Instagram video - like, nipple and all! Needless to say, the video was later deleted, but not before many people got a peek at the topless actress/model.

In the video, Cara appeared topless, making a variety of faces, with her left breast visible. Perhaps she didn’t realize she got that much of herself in the shot?

I am so lucky to have such an brilliant co star and wonderful friend @danedehaan thank you for your support and for teaching me so much x A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Shrug. Moving on, we suppose. But then again, let's not forget this 2016 video with British Vogue, titled, "Cara on Cara: Why Can't I Show My Nipples on Instagram?"

In the video, she interviews herself, asking: "If Instagram was a person, what would you say to her/him?" Her response? "Why can't I show my nipples on you?"

😂 @badgalriri A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

Cara is currently enjoying some downtime after the press tour for her new movie Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets.

