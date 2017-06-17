Advertising

Star Wars star Carrie Fisher passed away suddenly at the end of last year after suffering from a heart attack. Now, six months later her official cause of death has been updated.

According to the Los Angeles Times, The LA County coroner's office released a report on Friday afternoon stating that Fisher died from "sleep apnea and a combination of other factors." Among those other factors were "atherosclerotic heart disease and drug use."

Though drugs were found in Fisher's system, it's not clear if they directly contributed to her death. Fisher's cause of death has now been listed as "undetermined."

However, Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd issued a statement to People on Friday night in response to the findings, linking her mother's drug use and mental illness to her death. Lourd told People:

My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. “She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.

Carrie Fisher's brother Todd also spoke out about the coroner's office's report. He told the Associated Press that he wasn't surprised by the results.

"I would tell you, from my perspective that there’s certainly no news that Carrie did drugs," he told the AP. "I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs."

The coroner's office told the Times that a longer, more detailed report of their findings would probably be available by Monday.

