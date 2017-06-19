Advertising

In sad news, it turns out that the late actor Carrie Fisher had heroin and cocaine in her system when she died in December. According to official documents obtained by PEOPLE from the Los Angeles County coroner's office, her toxicology report included cocaine, methadone, ethanol and opiates.

The report revealed that “The exposure to cocaine took place sometime approximately in the last 72 hours of the sample that was obtained." It also disclosed that the 60-year-old actor had "remote exposure to MDMA.”

The report stated, “Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death.” Translation: Although drugs were found in her system, it's not clear if the drug use itself actually contributed to her death.

Fisher's cause of death had previously been updated on Friday when the Los Angeles County coroner's office released a report stating that Fisher died from "sleep apnea and a combination of other factors." The other factors apparently included "atherosclerotic heart disease and drug use," although no further specifics about drugs were given. At that time, Fisher's cause of death was officially listed as "undetermined."

Fisher's only child, Billie Lourd, told PEOPLE on Friday,

My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.

Fisher told PEOPLE in 1987,

I couldn’t stop, or stay stopped. It was never my fantasy to have a drug problem, I’d say, ‘Oh, f— it, I haven’t done anything for a couple of months, why not? Let’s celebrate not doing them by doing them.’ I got into trouble each time. I hated myself. I just beat myself up. It was very painful.

In 2013, she told PEOPLE, “The only lesson for me, or anybody, is that you have to get help. I’m not embarrassed.”

