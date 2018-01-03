Carrie Underwood's face latest target of internet cruelty.

Back in November, Carrie Underwood took a little spill that resulted in a broken wrist and 40-50 stitches. Okay, that's more than a little spill; not BP oil spill bad but getting there. Underwood, People reported, has braced fans for the reveal of her face post-fall.
"[W]hen I am ready to get in front of a camera," Underwood wrote to her fan club, "I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.” In mid-December former Below Deck start Adrienne Gang posted a photo of Underwood and herself. The picture is now making the rounds in light of the details Underwood shared. Carrie herself has yet to share any recent pics or respond to the gossip Gang's picture has inspired.
People have been scrutinizing the picture for THE TRUTH: did Underwood really fall? Did she really need stitches? Was this a facelift?
If you are eager to investigate, here's an old video of Underwood pre-fall.
Okay, here's my theory: Underwood fell, got stitches, they dissolved, she's healing well, end of theory.