Carrie Underwood's face latest target of internet cruelty.

Back in November, Carrie Underwood took a little spill that resulted in a broken wrist and 40-50 stitches. Okay, that's more than a little spill; not BP oil spill bad but getting there. Underwood, People reported, has braced fans for the reveal of her face post-fall.

"[W]hen I am ready to get in front of a camera," Underwood wrote to her fan club, "I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.” In mid-December former Below Deck start Adrienne Gang posted a photo of Underwood and herself. The picture is now making the rounds in light of the details Underwood shared. Carrie herself has yet to share any recent pics or respond to the gossip Gang's picture has inspired.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD... she is adorable and so gracious... LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

People have been scrutinizing the picture for THE TRUTH: did Underwood really fall? Did she really need stitches? Was this a facelift?

But how’d she have 40-50 stitches on her face like 3 weeks before this?? — Landon B (@TheLandonBarks) January 2, 2018

Not that I noticed! She looked great! https://t.co/uZ3WwoTlPd — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) January 3, 2018