In Memoriam: celeb couples we lost in 2017.
April Lavalle
Dec 12, 2017@1:44 PM
Dearly beloved, we are gathered here, on the internet, to honor the memory of those celebrity couples that broke up in the year 2017. Yes, although many of our #relationshipgoals died along with the love these couples once shared, we will always remember the good times, the press releases, and the TMZ reports surrounding these former love birds.

Alas, it is time to say our goodbyes.

Chris Pratt & Anna Faris

2008-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/anna-faris-and-her-husband-chris-pratt-Qp15Ix.jpg
This one still stings.
Getty

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

2017-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/selena-gomez-the-weeknd-met-gala-getty-HMkGbp.jpg
But out of the ashes of this breakup, Jelena rose again.
Getty

Billy Bush & Sydney Davis

1998-2017

Mrs Bush and I have agreed to just one glass of wine this evening.

A post shared by William Bush (@billybush) on

Love conquers all....except that Access Hollywood tape.

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

2009-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/fergie-josh-duhamel-son-axl-SB4EK5.jpg
Big girls don't cry...but this was a sad split.

Kylie Jenner & Tyga

2015-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/kyliejennertyga-grBdO5.jpg
YES, THAT WAS THIS YEAR. We can't believe it either.

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

2016-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/rob-kardashian-blac-chyna-mA4IDm.jpg
They are taking time to be dysfunctional people apart.
Jane Fonda & Richard Perry

2009-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/hh-9KJryA.jpg
Even their split was classy.
Getty

Larry & Theresa Caputo

1989-2017

Happy Valentine's Day! ❤️ @33biglarry

A post shared by theresacaputo (@theresacaputo) on

Not even spirit saw this one coming.

ROSARIO DAWSON & ERIC ANDRE

2016ish-2017

What a difference a year makes... This weekend marks a year that I had to get emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding from a ruptured cyst on my ovary. It was the first time I told @ericfuckingandre that I loved him (and very much not the last). Thankful for his care and all of the doctors and nurses and staff at the Desert Regional Medical Center. The "privilege" of insurance and access to medical care. Vaneza is Resting In Paradise since May. Only 26 years young on this earth with us. I left Sierra Leone the Saturday before the floods. The community of the "land of smiles", ravaged by colonialism, climate change, Ebola, child soldiers, war, blood diamonds and more coming together to take care of each other yet again. Saving lives and picking up the pieces. I was front and center at the suicide at Burning Man this weekend. The firefighters endangering their own lives to try and save his. Americans standing together in vigil, honoring Heather Heyer's humanitarianism with solidarity against her senseless murder. I wish I had practiced more of what I learned from my near death experience last year but so much is conceptualized as you go back to work and routine. Life has a way of reminding you again and again and again, though, what, and who is important. Of the necessary work to do contemplating, meditating and healing yourself as you look out for others. Dreamers, immigrant families, refugees, #blacklivesmatter, #sayhername, Hurricane Harvey/Irma and terrorist survivors the world round, and more, call for our care, love and focus. It was 115 degrees in the Bay Area. Things are going to keep changing. The universe demanding that we pay attention, educate ourselves, and be activated to advocate and create better circumstances than we were given, for our generation and those to come. I'm so filled with gratitude and humility. Thank you for being the tribe I get to be a part of on this journey. I am at your service with unconditional love, acceptance, humor and light. Thank you.

A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on

We still can't believe they even dated in the first place.

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky

2016-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/jennifer-lawrence-and-darren-aronofsky-8MLgZu.jpg
Shutterstock

Love is a Mother!

Bill Hader & Maggie Carey

2006-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/bill-hader-maggie-carey-GVDe7M.jpg
This divorce. has. EVERYTHING.
Shutterstock

Jennifer Hudosn & David Otunga

2008-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/jennifer-hudson-david-otunga-VOrO87.jpg
And she is telling you...she IS
Shutterstock

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/fka-twigs-robert-pattinson-c7CIpx.jpg
She's not #TeamEdward after all.
Shutterstock

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

2000-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ben-stiller-christine-taylor-Tj7OC8.jpg
We are going to need a "eugooglizer" for this relationship.
Shutterstock

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana

2012-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/giphy-8iQwCK.gif
That's the way love goes, we guess.
giphy

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen

2008-2017

#tbt ❤️ #sothankfulhescanadian 🍁

A post shared by @ rachelbilson on

This on-again-off-again couple is off again...for good?

Gina Torres and Laurence Fishburne

2002-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ee-R3mIpw.jpg
A very mixed year romantically for 'Suits' stars.
Shutterstock

Evan Rachel Wood and Zach Villa

2015-2017

Guys. We just played @terminal5nyc @rebelandabasketcase #wearetoday #ogcrew #band #blackglitter

A post shared by Zach Villa (@zachvilla) on

As a couple, the two did not make beautiful music together.

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch

2015-2016

Nice butte

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Breakups are a trainwreck.

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac

2014-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/romaine-JVypRi.jpg
Bet you forgot these two were even married.
shutterstock

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill

2015-2017

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/nicki-minaj-meek-mill-RXDsmN.jpg
Don't worry, Nicki is always feelin' herself.
