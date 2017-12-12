In Memoriam: celeb couples we lost in 2017.

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here, on the internet, to honor the memory of those celebrity couples that broke up in the year 2017. Yes, although many of our #relationshipgoals died along with the love these couples once shared, we will always remember the good times, the press releases, and the
TMZ reports surrounding these former love birds.
Alas, it is time to say our goodbyes.
Chris Pratt & Anna Faris
2008-2017
This one still stings.
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd
2017-2017
But out of the ashes of this breakup, Jelena rose again.
Billy Bush & Sydney Davis
1998-2017
Love conquers all....except that A ccess Hollywood tape. Fergie & Josh Duhamel
2009-2017
Big girls don't cry...but this was a sad split.
Kylie Jenner & Tyga
2015-2017
YES, THAT WAS THIS YEAR. We can't believe it either.
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna
2016-2017
They are taking time to be dysfunctional people apart.
Jane Fonda & Richard Perry
2009-2017
Even their split was classy.
Larry & Theresa Caputo
1989-2017
Not even spirit saw this one coming. ROSARIO DAWSON & ERIC ANDRE
2016ish-2017
What a difference a year makes... This weekend marks a year that I had to get emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding from a ruptured cyst on my ovary. It was the first time I told @ericfuckingandre that I loved him (and very much not the last). Thankful for his care and all of the doctors and nurses and staff at the Desert Regional Medical Center. The "privilege" of insurance and access to medical care. Vaneza is Resting In Paradise since May. Only 26 years young on this earth with us. I left Sierra Leone the Saturday before the floods. The community of the "land of smiles", ravaged by colonialism, climate change, Ebola, child soldiers, war, blood diamonds and more coming together to take care of each other yet again. Saving lives and picking up the pieces. I was front and center at the suicide at Burning Man this weekend. The firefighters endangering their own lives to try and save his. Americans standing together in vigil, honoring Heather Heyer's humanitarianism with solidarity against her senseless murder. I wish I had practiced more of what I learned from my near death experience last year but so much is conceptualized as you go back to work and routine. Life has a way of reminding you again and again and again, though, what, and who is important. Of the necessary work to do contemplating, meditating and healing yourself as you look out for others. Dreamers, immigrant families, refugees, #blacklivesmatter, #sayhername, Hurricane Harvey/Irma and terrorist survivors the world round, and more, call for our care, love and focus. It was 115 degrees in the Bay Area. Things are going to keep changing. The universe demanding that we pay attention, educate ourselves, and be activated to advocate and create better circumstances than we were given, for our generation and those to come. I'm so filled with gratitude and humility. Thank you for being the tribe I get to be a part of on this journey. I am at your service with unconditional love, acceptance, humor and light. Thank you.
A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on
Sep 5, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT We still can't believe they even dated in the first place. Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky
2016-2017
Love is a Mother! Bill Hader & Maggie Carey
2006-2017
This divorce. has. EVERYTHING.
Jennifer Hudosn & David Otunga
2008-2017
And she is telling you...she IS
Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs
She's not #TeamEdward after all.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
2000-2017
We are going to need a "eugooglizer" for this relationship.
Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana
2012-2017
That's the way love goes, we guess.
Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen
2008-2017
This on-again-off-again couple is off again...for good? Gina Torres and Laurence Fishburne
2002-2017
A very mixed year romantically for 'Suits' stars.
Evan Rachel Wood and Zach Villa
2015-2017
As a couple, the two did not make beautiful music together. Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch
2015-2016
Breakups are a trainwreck. Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac
2014-2017
Bet you forgot these two were even married.
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill
2015-2017
Don't worry, Nicki is always feelin' herself.