In Memoriam: celeb couples we lost in 2017.

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here, on the internet, to honor the memory of those celebrity couples that broke up in the year 2017. Yes, although many of our #relationshipgoals died along with the love these couples once shared, we will always remember the good times, the press releases, and the TMZ reports surrounding these former love birds.

Alas, it is time to say our goodbyes.

Chris Pratt & Anna Faris

2008-2017

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

2017-2017

Billy Bush & Sydney Davis

1998-2017

Mrs Bush and I have agreed to just one glass of wine this evening. A post shared by William Bush (@billybush) on Feb 7, 2015 at 6:09pm PST

Love conquers all....except that Access Hollywood tape.

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

2009-2017