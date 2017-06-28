Advertising

Although celebrities have a team of people to make sure they are always looking their best, sometimes they still feel the need to sneakily Photoshop their pictures before posting them online. Sorry, but sometimes a hairstylist, makeup artist, plastic surgeon and personal trainer are just simply not enough!

However, the altered pictured don't always go over as well as they planned, and internet sleuths everywhere are all too happy to call out stars on their botched images.

Here are the 16 biggest celebrity Photoshop fails that will inspire you to ease off the FaceTune for a while.

1. Kris Jenner

Advertising

The Kardashian matriarch, 61, was accused of Photoshopping this picture of herself hawking some cleansing powder crap last week (#ad).

Eagle-eyed commenters noticed a bit of distortion in the above photo, leading them to think that Kris Photoshopped her arm. Girl, if you are confident enough to stand around in a sports bra, a little arm flab shouldn't bother you!

Instagram: Kris Jenner

2. Jennifer Lopez

Fans accused J.Lo of Photoshopping this ab-tastic photo of herself from earlier this month after noticing a suspicious smudge on her mirror. Hey, even famous people fall behind on their chores (or telling other people to do their chores) sometimes.

Advertising

Ayyyyy... 😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Lopez clapped back at haters by reminding them that the gym exists.

Instagram

3. Ronda Rousey

American mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey was caught posting a Photoshopped picture of herself appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Rousey, who needs strong arms to punch people's faces, was accused of slimming down her biceps.

Advertising

She later apologized for the incident and posted the original picture alongside the Photoshopped version as a comparison, saying that a "member of her team" was responsible for the snafu. Awkward.

I have to make an apology to everyone - I was sent a picture from my team to share on social for Fallon that was altered without me knowing to make my arms look smaller. I won't say by who - I know it was done with severely misplaced positive intentions - but this goes against everything I believe and I am extremely proud of every inch of my body. And I can assure you all it will never happen again. I could not be more appalled and hope you all forgive me🙏🏼 A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Feb 18, 2016 at 9:19pm PST

4. Khloe Kardashian

Like mother like daughter! Khloe Kardashian has been hitting the gym extra hard in recent years, and all that work is definitely paying off. However, she still felt the need to Photoshop this post-workout mirror pic. Can you spot what gave it away?

Advertising

Instagram

Yeah, doors don't bend like that.

Instagram

5. Britney Spears

Oh Britney. If you have ever ventured into the depths of this pop star's Instagram, you will be hit in the face with tons of ab photos and inspirational quotes. However, even Britt-Britt feels that she needs a little help from Photoshop every now and again.

Advertising

Just chilling ☀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 20, 2016 at 2:41pm PDT

Either this picture was Photoshopped, or her back learned to float.

Instagram

6. Lindsay Lohan

Looks like Lindsay Lohan's waist slimmer wasn't doing a good enough job, because she was caught doctoring this picture of herself wearing it (#adgonewrong?).

Instagram

Advertising

Or who knows, maybe her staircase is actually that warped! If that's the case, she should hire a contractor ASAP.

Instagram

7. Lindsay Lohan again.

Looks like Lindsay didn't learn her lesson the first time and posted another heavily Photoshopped picture to Instagram. Or maybe this was her long-lost twin sister from The Parent Trap? Dun Dun Dunnnnnn!

Instagram

Advertising

Sorry Lilo, but if you want a bigger butt you may be better off doing a few squats.

Instagram

8. Kim Kardashian

Honestly, we could have probably filled this entire list with Kardashian Photoshop fails.

Back in the day, Kim Kardashian posed with Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna for this heavily edited butt-selfie. Can you spot it? Hint: You are going to have to pry your eyes off their rumps.

Instagram: Kim Kardashian

Advertising

Impressively, the Photoshop appears to have doctored Kim's stomach and not her butt. Those butt cheeks are 100% hers (even if she paid for them. Still hers!).

Instagram: Kim Kardashian

9. Beyoncé

Beyoncé is perfect, but even she didn't wake up flawless. The singer has had a history of Photoshipping images.

Want a thigh gap? Digitally give yourself one!

Instagram

Advertising

Yeah, those stairs look a bit off-kilter.

Instagram

10. Beyoncé again

Okay, at this point you are probably a pro at spotting Photoshop fails. Can you find the giveaway in this picture?

Instagram

The warped wine glass suggests that Bey digitally edited her thighs. Again. Guess we know what the 'Lemonade" singer considers her problem area.

Advertising

Instagram

11. annnnnd it's Beyoncé! Again.

Okay, this one is too easy. Yikes.

Instagram

12. Ariana Grande

This is a tough one. Can you find the Photoshop fail in this picture of Ariana Grande? Warning: once you see it you will not be able to un-see it.

°₊·ˈ∗ #12daysTilFocus ∗ˈ‧₊° new single Focus oct 30 💭 pc: @alfredoflores 🌙✨ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 17, 2015 at 9:55pm PDT

Advertising

SHE HAS A GIANT HAND. Like, HUGE.

Look, we don't want to hand-shame anyone, but if her fingers are really that long, she should go into piano playing or hair braiding or something.

Instagram

13. Miranda Kerr

Victoria's Secret models are pretty much the pinnacle of physical perfection, but Miranda Kerr still utilized Photoshop to achieve an even tinier frame.

Instagram

Advertising

Yeah, that carpet might be squiggly, but it still can't disguise the very obvious dip it takes inward.

Instagram

14. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift appears to have Photoshopped this picture before uploading it onto Instagram...but she wasn't the one that was doctored. Awkward.

Greetings from Maui! @haimtheband A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 23, 2015 at 5:20pm PST

Sorry indistinguishable Haim sister!

Advertising

Instagram: Taylor Swift

15. Lady Gaga

Not you too, Gaga! Lady Gaga was accused of Photoshopping her arms to be thinner in this gym selfie. Hey girl, it is okay if you weren't born this way.

Instagram

Seriously, celebs. Everyone has some arm jiggle. It's okay. Own it.

Instagram

Advertising

16. Selena Gomez

Until this point, we have seen many celebrities use Photoshop on their bodies in pictures. But not Selena Gomes. She used it on her hair.

Instagram

Having a bad hair day? Throw out your hairspray. The best way to get volume is Photoshop.

Instagram

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.