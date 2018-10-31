30 times celebrities dressed up as other celebrities for Halloween.

Orli Matlow
Oct 31, 2018@7:05 PM
Stars, they're just like us... they love dressing up as stars! Here's what impressive cosplay feats you can achieve when ou have millions of dollars.

1. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter as Janet and Michael Jackson

Janet and MJ

They are the world, they are the children.

2. Lena Dunham as Louis CK

*sad jazz*
3. Iggy Azalea as a Wayans Brother in White Chicks, Demi Lovato as Lucille Ball

The two most revolutionary forces in comedy.

4. Miley Cyrus as Lil' Kim

Or she's just being Miley.

5. Olivia Munn as Awkwafina

Bock bock!

6. Rita Ora as Post Malone

Hopefully those tattoos wash off.

7. Kelly Ripa as Kim Kardashian and Nick Lachey as Chris Humphries

Remember when that was a thing?

8. Kelly Ripa as Miley Cyrus and Michael Strahan as Robin Thicke

Remember when that was a thing?
9. Ellen DeGeneres as Nicki Minaj

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=108&v=fR2bSOggDeo

That was even before this happened.

10. Ellen DeGeneres as Sofia Vergara

Wonder if she'll be a white person this year.

11. Ellen DeGeneres as Snooki

Get it? She's the poof!
12. P. Diddy as Prince

The doves are crying.

13. Matt Lauer as Pamela Anderson

My eyes. MY EYES!
14. Lance Bass as Himself

#TBT !!! #LanceHalloween

Yeah that's a pretty douchey move.

15. Honey Boo Boo as Kris Jenner (and the rest of the Boos as Kardashians)

Yeah, this picture is dated for so many reasons. Great Scott, though.
16. Harry Styles as Elton John

Elton John approves!

17. Ryan Seacrest as Karl Lagerfeld

The real Mugatu.

18. Joe Jonas as his fiancée, Sophie Turner!!!

Queen of the North.

19. Beyoncé as Toni Braxton

Nobody does it better.

20. Gabrielle Union as Gwen Stefani

No. Doubt. @gwenstefani

She's just a girl.

21. Nicky Hilton as Paris Hilton

22. Kaia Gerber as Joan Jett

runaways

She loves rock n' roll.

23. Ariel Winter as Pamela Anderson

Baewatch.

24. Dr. Phil as Kid Rock

Long lost brothers?

25. Kim Kardashian as Marilyn Monroe and Kourtney Kardashian as Michael Jackson

If you can't handle me at my Kim Kardashian, you don't deserve me at my Marilyn Monroe.

26. Demi Lovato as Selena Quintanilla

Queens.

27. Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera

Extremely dirrrrty.

28. Katy Perry as Hillary Clinton

I'm with her.

29. Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe

Pretty basic.

30. Nina Dobrev AND Taylor Lautner as Ryan Lochte

