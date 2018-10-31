30 times celebrities dressed up as other celebrities for Halloween.

Stars, they're just like us... they love dressing up as stars! Here's what impressive cosplay feats you can achieve when ou have millions of dollars.
1. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter as Janet and Michael Jackson
They are the world, they are the children.
2. Lena Dunham as Louis CK
3. Iggy Azalea as a Wayans Brother in White Chicks, Demi Lovato as Lucille Ball
The two most revolutionary forces in comedy.
4. Miley Cyrus as Lil' Kim
Or she's just being Miley.
5. Olivia Munn as Awkwafina
Bock bock!
6. Rita Ora as Post Malone
Hopefully those tattoos wash off.
7. Kelly Ripa as Kim Kardashian and Nick Lachey as Chris Humphries
Remember when that was a thing?
8. Kelly Ripa as Miley Cyrus and Michael Strahan as Robin Thicke
9. Ellen DeGeneres as Nicki Minaj
That was even before this happened.
10. Ellen DeGeneres as Sofia Vergara
Wonder if she'll be a white person this year.
11. Ellen DeGeneres as Snooki
12. P. Diddy as Prince
The doves are crying.
13. Matt Lauer as Pamela Anderson
14. Lance Bass as Himself
Yeah that's a pretty douchey move.
15. Honey Boo Boo as Kris Jenner (and the rest of the Boos as Kardashians)
16. Harry Styles as Elton John
Elton John approves!
17. Ryan Seacrest as Karl Lagerfeld
The real Mugatu.
18. Joe Jonas as his fiancée, Sophie Turner!!!
Queen of the North.
19. Beyoncé as Toni Braxton
Nobody does it better.
20. Gabrielle Union as Gwen Stefani
She's just a girl.
21. Nicky Hilton as Paris Hilton
22. Kaia Gerber as Joan Jett
She loves rock n' roll.
23. Ariel Winter as Pamela Anderson
Baewatch.
24. Dr. Phil as Kid Rock
Long lost brothers?
25. Kim Kardashian as Marilyn Monroe and Kourtney Kardashian as Michael Jackson
If you can't handle me at my Kim Kardashian, you don't deserve me at my Marilyn Monroe.
26. Demi Lovato as Selena Quintanilla
Queens.
27. Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera
Extremely dirrrrty.
28. Katy Perry as Hillary Clinton
I'm with her.
29. Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe
Pretty basic.