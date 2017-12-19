11 celebrities who died (to us) in 2017. RIP.

Orli Matlow
Dec 19, 2017@2:50 PM
While 2016 might be notable as a year when many celebrities died, 2017 one-upped it by opening the floodgates to true Hollywood stories in which we learned some of our favorite celebrities have committed or enabled sexual assault.

These people are now on the dunzo list—dead, to us.

1. Ben Affleck

https://media2.giphy.com/media/tFMDtM35rm4V2/giphy.gif
Giphy

Cause of death: groping, Weinstein-enabling. Also, Justice League was bad.

2. Jeremy Piven

https://media3.giphy.com/media/6BuF97WntKrS0/giphy.gif
giphy

Cause of death: Alleged sexual assault.

3. Kevin Spacey

https://media2.giphy.com/media/26gsrohZ9GunCYoz6/giphy.gif
giphy

Cause of death: Alleged sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old, coming out as gay to distract from the allegations.

4. Dustin Hoffman

https://media0.giphy.com/media/usAyayAhDK30k/giphy.gif
giphy

Cause of death: Alleged sexual harassment.

5. Ed Westwick

https://media1.giphy.com/media/3ohzdJZWmVBS6cAY0M/giphy.gif
giphy

Cause of death: Alleged rape.

6. Louis C.K.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/26ufdQaUTcpWIFTDW/giphy.gif
giphy

Cause of death: sexual harassment, including forcing women to watch him masturbate.

7. Senator Al Franken

https://media2.giphy.com/media/l1J3nvV8lJYA5THnG/giphy.gif
giphy

Cause of death: Sexual misconduct, mostly groping.

8. Jeffrey Tambor

https://media3.giphy.com/media/l0G16OYAliQaIdEpW/giphy.gif
giphy

Cause of death: Sexual harassment.

9. Charlie Rose

https://media1.giphy.com/media/3oKIPcr29kL6zW0oyA/giphy.gif
giphy

Cause of death: Sexual harassment.

10. Danny Masterson

https://media0.giphy.com/media/PgUWkOSTyejTi/giphy.gif
giphy

Cause of death: Alleged rape.

11. Mario Batali

https://media0.giphy.com/media/3ohhwvngJbGVKNt2hO/giphy.gif
(This is the most serious GIF I could find)
giphy

Cause of death: Sexual harassment.

