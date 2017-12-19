11 celebrities who died (to us) in 2017. RIP.

While 2016 might be notable as a year when many celebrities died, 2017 one-upped it by opening the floodgates to true Hollywood stories in which we learned some of our favorite celebrities have committed or enabled sexual assault.

These people are now on the dunzo list—dead, to us.

1. Ben Affleck

Giphy

Cause of death: groping, Weinstein-enabling. Also, Justice League was bad.

2. Jeremy Piven

giphy

Cause of death: Alleged sexual assault.

3. Kevin Spacey

giphy

Cause of death: Alleged sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old, coming out as gay to distract from the allegations.