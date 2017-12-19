11 celebrities who died (to us) in 2017. RIP.

While 2016 might be notable as a year when many celebrities died, 2017 one-upped it by opening the floodgates to true Hollywood stories in which we learned some of our favorite celebrities have committed or enabled sexual assault.
These people are now on the dunzo list—dead, to us.
1. Ben Affleck
Cause of death: groping, Weinstein-enabling. Also, Justice League was bad.
2. Jeremy Piven
Cause of death: Alleged sexual assault.
3. Kevin Spacey
Cause of death: Alleged sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old, coming out as gay to distract from the allegations.
4. Dustin Hoffman
Cause of death: Alleged sexual harassment.
5. Ed Westwick
Cause of death: Alleged rape.
6. Louis C.K.
Cause of death: sexual harassment, including forcing women to watch him masturbate.
7. Senator Al Franken
Cause of death: Sexual misconduct, mostly groping.
8. Jeffrey Tambor
Cause of death: Sexual harassment.
9. Charlie Rose
Cause of death: Sexual harassment.
10. Danny Masterson
Cause of death: Alleged rape.
11. Mario Batali
Cause of death: Sexual harassment.