Hugh Hefner, the founder, editor-in-chief, and publisher of Playboy magazine, died on Wednesday, at the age of 127 91, People reports. A rep gave a statement saying, “Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones."

Celebrities from all walks of life posted their condolences over Hef's death on Twitter.

1. Larry King

2. Gene Simmons

3. Jenny McCarthy

4. Kim Kardashian

5. Nancy Sinatra

6. Mark Hamill

7. Ryan Seacrest

8. The Weeknd

9. Ron Jeremy

10. Rob Lowe

11. Kat Dennings

12. Tom Arnold

13. Elijah Wood

14. Norman Lear

15. Reverend Jesse Jackson

RIP (Rest in Pajamas), Hef. You'll be missed by many.

