With Houston suffering through the worst storm in state history and historic level flooding, it's heartwarming to see locals step up.
Celebrities are doing their part to aid in the relief efforts by pledging hundreds of thousands of dollars to charitable organizations. Ahead, the A-Listers and their causes.
Beyoncé
Bey stepped up to help her beloved H-Town. In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, she said her charity BeyGOOD will be figuring out how to provide support. "I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can," she said.
Drake
From his own perch safely in London, Drake writes in on Instagram to say that he's working with local Houston relief groups to "aid and assist the people of Texas in any way we can and as immediately as possible."
Kim Kardashian
On Twitter, Kim announced that she and her sisters would jointly donate $500,000 to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.
Kevin Hart
The comedian took to Instagram not only to share the news of his own donation, but to call out specific celebrities by name to ask them to give as well. Nicki Minaj, for one, has taken him up on the offer and donated $25,000.
The Rock
On the heels of Kevin Hart's call to action, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson pledged to donate $25K.
Chris Brown
Paying back some of his debt to society, Chris Brown offered up $100K to "the people."
DJ Khaled
Khaled asks everyone to Bless Up and to donate.
If you'd like to pull a Beyoncé and donate, the New York Times shares this list of charitable organizations:
The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund of Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, which is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.
Houston Food Bank and the Food Bank of Corpus Christi are asking for donations.
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is reporting a critical shortage, and has extended hours at all of its San Antonio-area donor rooms. To donate, call 210-731-5590 or visit their website for more information.
Carter BloodCare covers hospitals in North, Central and East Texas. To donate, call 877-571-1000 or text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999.
To help animals suffering from the disaster, visit the Houston Humane Society or the San Antonio Humane Society. The Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has set up an animal emergency response hotline (713-861-3010) and is accepting donations on its website.
The Texas Diaper Bank in San Antonio is asking for diapers and wipes, which can be dropped off in person or mailed to 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, Tex., 78238.