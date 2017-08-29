Advertising

With Houston suffering through the worst storm in state history and historic level flooding, it's heartwarming to see locals step up.

Celebrities are doing their part to aid in the relief efforts by pledging hundreds of thousands of dollars to charitable organizations. Ahead, the A-Listers and their causes.

Beyoncé

Bey stepped up to help her beloved H-Town. In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, she said her charity BeyGOOD will be figuring out how to provide support. "I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can," she said.

Drake

From his own perch safely in London, Drake writes in on Instagram to say that he's working with local Houston relief groups to "aid and assist the people of Texas in any way we can and as immediately as possible."

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Kim Kardashian

On Twitter, Kim announced that she and her sisters would jointly donate $500,000 to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

Kevin Hart

The comedian took to Instagram not only to share the news of his own donation, but to call out specific celebrities by name to ask them to give as well. Nicki Minaj, for one, has taken him up on the offer and donated $25,000.

I'll donate 25K for Houston. Praying for everyone there. Great work @kevinhart4real A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

The Rock

On the heels of Kevin Hart's call to action, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson pledged to donate $25K.

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Chris Brown

Paying back some of his debt to society, Chris Brown offered up $100K to "the people."

❤️ AND IM SKEPTICAL ABOUT RED CROSS SO MY DONATION WILL GO TO THE PEOPLE! A post shared by 🌕 #P&A #QUESTIONS iTunes (@chrisbrownofficial) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

DJ Khaled

Khaled asks everyone to Bless Up and to donate.

HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you ! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need and help the city HOUSTON TEXAS 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge @kevinhart4real bless up ! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

If you'd like to pull a Beyoncé and donate, the New York Times shares this list of charitable organizations:

