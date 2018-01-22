The 21 best Instagrams from celebrities who attended the Women's March.

Advertising
Women (and men) came out in droves for the 2018 Women's March that was held in cities around the United States on Saturday. And because they're people, too, a lot of celebrities marched as well. It's amazing what women can accomplish when we support each other.
1. Alyssa Milano
2. Amy Schumer
3. Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, and Adele
4. Viola Davis
5. Natalie Portman
6. Blake Lively
7. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
8. Sarah Hyland
9. Ilana Glazer
10. Whoopi Goldberg and Michael Moore
11. Drew Barrymore
12. Zoë Kravitz
13. Paris Jackson
14. HAIM
15. Katie Holmes
16. Emma Watson
17. Eva Longoria, Rachel Platten, Alfre Woodard, Elizabeth Banks, Felicity Huffman
18. Jessica Biel
19. Sophia Bush
20. Gina Rodriguez
21. Asia Argento
