The 21 best Instagrams from celebrities who attended the Women's March.

The 21 best Instagrams from celebrities who attended the Women's March.
Jessie Dean Altman
Jan 22, 2018@5:29 PM
Advertising

Women (and men) came out in droves for the 2018 Women's March that was held in cities around the United States on Saturday. And because they're people, too, a lot of celebrities marched as well. It's amazing what women can accomplish when we support each other.

1. Alyssa Milano

Proud. #WomensMarch #PowerToThePolls

A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on

2. Amy Schumer

Today we march #timesup

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

3. Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, and Adele

4. Viola Davis

5. Natalie Portman

Advertising

6. Blake Lively

7. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on

8. Sarah Hyland

Advertising

9. Ilana Glazer

🔥@adamselman🔥 for the #WOMENSMARCHLA by @lilroocher

A post shared by ilana glazer (@ilanusglazer) on

10. Whoopi Goldberg and Michael Moore

11. Drew Barrymore

12. Zoë Kravitz

Been marchin since the last one. #womensmarch 🙌🏽

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Advertising

13. Paris Jackson

14. HAIM

WHERE MY GIRLS AT?

A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband) on

15. Katie Holmes

#womensmarch

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

16. Emma Watson

Yes they can #womensmarch2018

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

Advertising

17. Eva Longoria, Rachel Platten, Alfre Woodard, Elizabeth Banks, Felicity Huffman

18. Jessica Biel

19. Sophia Bush

20. Gina Rodriguez

A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on

Advertising

21. Asia Argento

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc